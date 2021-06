Editor’s note: Ugo Humbert defeated Andrey Rublev on Sunday to claim the NOVENTI OPEN title. This report was originally published on November 1, 2019. If you go to a tournament hotel when the TBEN is in town, you will often find players in their rooms studying tapes about a future opponent, watching tennis and other sports on TV, or even play video games. But if there’s a grand piano around, don’t be surprised if Frenchman Ugo Humbert is on the keys.