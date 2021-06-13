Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

How the Pandemic Made Work Accessible to Me as a Person With Cerebral Palsy

Posted by 
TheMighty
TheMighty
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I’ve had cerebral palsy (CP) since birth, and I’ve been a wheelchair user since the age of 3. Even when I was young, I recognized that my wheelchair held me back a bit — I couldn’t go on bouncy castles at birthday parties and I couldn’t go on overnight school trips, for instance — but it never really bothered me. It was just the status quo. Other wheelchair users had similar experiences, so it was fine. It was just part and parcel of living my life on wheels.

themighty.com
TheMighty

TheMighty

Burbank, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mighty is a digital health community created to empower and connect people facing health challenges and disabilities.

 https://themighty.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cerebral Palsy#Accessible Toilet#Pandemic#Tolls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
RelationshipsTODAY.com

The pandemic taught me how to maintain adult friendships: Just reach out

For four years of college, I would always end conversations with friends by saying, “I’ll see you all later.” It wasn't just a nicety, but an expectation, a promise. I would pass friends while walking to class and end up making each of us five minutes late because I just had to show them a tweet or convince them to meet me at American Deli, an Atlanta staple, later on. My favorite memories from college were the unexpected ones: the brunches that turned into late-night adventures, the study sessions that turned into karaoke sessions and all the other legendary memories that started spontaneously.
Public Healthhillcountrynews.com

How work will change permanently after the pandemic

Last spring, the COVID-19 pandemic caused perhaps the worst job losses since the Great Depression. The decrease in the labor force participation rate — from 63.3% to 61.3% — has been …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our...
RelationshipsSouthern Chester County Weekliesf

Wish kids made game-related requests during pandemic: How one company helped

(BPT) - A child's diagnosis with a critical illness is devastating for their entire family. And for families now coping with a global health crisis, the challenges are even greater. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Make-A-Wish chapters nationwide have faced a record number of wishes still waiting to be granted, because any involving air travel or large gatherings have been postponed for everyone’s health and safety. Now, the foundation is gearing up to grant every pending wish as soon as it is safe to do so.
Books & LiteratureThe Independent

How journalism helped me write my pandemic novel

I have a confession to make. For the past six years or so, I have lived a double life. I have been writing about facts by day as a journalist… and making things up at night. What I’m trying to say is I’ve been writing fiction. In the mornings before and in the evenings after work. In the darkness of my apartment in the early hours of the morning or in the crowded cars of the New York City subway (this changed with the pandemic, but I used to write on the Notes app during my commute).
Mental HealthPosted by
SELF

How I Managed Work and Bipolar Disorder During the Pandemic

Managing bipolar disorder and work demands can feel really daunting. In 2018, Emily Washcovick, now 31, really loved her busy marketing job at a tech company. But her work schedule made it hard to have a consistent routine, and Washcovick often missed out on sleep. A lack of sleep turned out to be a big bipolar disorder trigger for her, as it is for many people with the condition. That year Washcovick was hospitalized after having a manic episode and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Lima, OHhometownstations.com

Lima Elks donates $10,000 towards cerebral palsy treatment

Mercy Health St. Rita's received a donation from the Lima Elks to help out patients with cerebral palsy. The Elks donated $10,000 to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. Cerebral palsy is the state charity for the Elks, and it's through money raised by members that they were able to donate $20,000 to cerebral palsy programs in the area.
Public HealthHuffingtonPost

How the COVID Pandemic Let Me 'Pass' For Able-Bodied

“In your lifetime, science will make it possible for people in wheelchairs to be able to walk, since that’s what they all dream about.”. Wait, what did he say? I can’t possibly have heard that right. My mind was full of white noise, running on autopilot as I rushed to check if I was muted in the Zoom meeting and frantically covered the camera with the pad of my finger. I started to count slowly backward from 20. The white noise in my head began to dissipate, replaced with the sting of knowing that he really did say that, and he really did hold the incorrect belief that all wheelchair users want to walk, and that we don’t have dreams or goals that aren’t in the scope of our disabilities.
Public HealthForward

Making challah taught me how to live in a post-pandemic world

It’s 12:34 a.m., and like millions of others during the pandemic, the imminent threat of death is keeping me awake. I distract myself by scrolling mindlessly through Facebook and Instagram, admiring the golden curves and the taut exteriors in my feeds. No, I’m not referring to the Kardashians or the #fitspo telling me how I can exit the pandemic with swimsuit model abs. I’m talking about challah.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Who are we when we are no longer ourselves? How philosophy helped me during the pandemic

In what feels like a clandestine act at the witching hour, I light a candle and attend a Zoom meeting: Philosophy at Midnight. I’m part of a group of people who meet fortnightly to brood over the bottomless pit of deep thoughts. The rules: you must only talk about the chosen subject and don’t forget to light a candle.Not surprisingly, as it’s midnight, I’m feeling tired, but this group wants to discuss Plato’s cave. Sitting in my study in rural Wales, I am one of many on the Zoom call. There are people who are sitting in their rooms in...
Diseases & Treatmentsjioforme.com

Increased risk of fractures in people with cerebral palsy

Using public and private claims from 2016, the research team investigated the timing and location of fractures, along with the risk of fractures in approximately 10 million people with or without cerebral palsy. Next, we compared the critical period of bone health between the general population and them. With cerebral palsy.
Public HealthReal Simple

The Post-COVID Home: How the Pandemic Has Made Us Rethink Everything

Once or twice a day, I'd lean headfirst out of my living room window, extending my neck up towards the sun, as far as it could reach. Given that I live on the sixth floor of my Queens apartment building, that was probably a little too far. I doubt it was ever for more than 30 seconds at a time, but it felt like a mini-vacation-even on days it was raining.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Middle-aged men with cerebral palsy more likely to suffer fractures, study finds

Researchers at Michigan Medicine found a subset of middle-aged men with cerebral palsy are up to 5.6 times more likely to suffer fractures than men without the disorder. We are not really sure why this happens. It may be related to structural differences that occur during adolescent growth, or to greater bone mineral loss at earlier age for people with cerebral palsy compared to peers."