How the Pandemic Made Work Accessible to Me as a Person With Cerebral Palsy

“In your lifetime, science will make it possible for people in wheelchairs to be able to walk, since that’s what they all dream about.”. Wait, what did he say? I can’t possibly have heard that right. My mind was full of white noise, running on autopilot as I rushed to check if I was muted in the Zoom meeting and frantically covered the camera with the pad of my finger. I started to count slowly backward from 20. The white noise in my head began to dissipate, replaced with the sting of knowing that he really did say that, and he really did hold the incorrect belief that all wheelchair users want to walk, and that we don’t have dreams or goals that aren’t in the scope of our disabilities.