Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

10 alternative careers for doctors

Posted by 
Ladders
Ladders
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjyFh_0aSrf3uB00

Would you like to switch your doctor career to a new profession? Review the most popular alternative careers for physicians, including work scope and average salaries. Learn how to pass the hiring process for a new job successfully.

A doctor’s career is generally considered to be a stable, well-thought choice to last a lifetime. It takes 10 to 14 years to become a practicing doctor in the chosen specialty. It is hard to imagine that one could decide to switch a career after such a long path. However, a degree in medicine and practical experience as a physician opens lots of doors. If you are looking for opportunities to try a new profession, check the most popular alternative careers for medical doctors in our article. Learn how to switch to a new job having a physician’s expertise under your belt.

Why do doctors decide to change a career?

A recent report from Medscape states that 42% of physicians report being burned out in 2020. Feeling no career satisfaction, doctors are thinking about switching to another area. Certain reasons are influencing such decisions.

1. Physical and emotional burnout

Practical medicine is stressful and physically exhausting. Working off-hours, challenging medical cases, and rigid hospital schedules all make doctors think about alternatives. Many young health professionals have no idea how much time various bureaucratic procedures may take when starting their practice. According to a recent ResearchGate report, physicians spend 25% to 60% of their workday on paperwork instead of directly assisting patients. Being physically and emotionally exhausted, doctors will naturally decide to consider another occupation.

2. Strive for better work-life balance

Young specialists usually adapt well to enormous work hours and dedicate all their time to work. But in the future, they begin struggling for a better life-work balance to spend more time with family, recover after challenging work shifts, travel, and do other things that make them feel happy. Switching to another profession is a solution they often go with if there is no chance to move to a lighter work schedule at their current position.

3. Medicine was chosen unconsciously or under pressure

The family wanted you to follow in the father’s wake and become a doctor, or you had the opportunity to become a medical student and just drifted along. It is tough to know for sure what your true calling is. While growing up and starting to work, you may simply realize that you want to do something else. It is quite a common situation for doctors to leave medicine.

4. Passionate about another career

A new idea suddenly excited you so much that you cannot perform your regular job anymore. If you live and breathe some new occupation, you will think about switching your career sooner or later.

5. Money matters

Switching to private practice or mastering a new profession is often motivated by the desire to have higher compensation. While obtaining experience, doctors begin to value their time more and observe how to increase their income.

6. Pandemic

Doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel working with COVID-19 patients deserve honor and admiration. However, facing the risk for life every day, working in such extreme conditions is a big challenge even for the most devoted professionals. Some doctors, comparing risks to benefits, decide to try other occupations, tired of constant stress.

There are many more reasons to search for non-clinical jobs for doctors. Every personality has its own drivers for changes. Regardless of motives, nearly 20% of surgeons and physicians would prefer to make a career change, according to Stanford Medicine’s 2020 Health Trends Report.

Alternative careers for doctors

In most cases, physicians choose a medicine-related profession when switching careers. The education and expertise they’ve gained are welcome in many areas. It would be unreasonable to ignore such high demand. GetCoverLetter prepared a list of the most popular alternative careers for physicians and examined their average salaries.

1. Aesthetics: cosmetology and microsurgery

Cosmetologists with higher medical education have more professional capabilities and can perform complicated cosmetology procedures and microsurgeries. The traditional range of aesthetic services includes skin peeling procedures, laser therapy, dermal filler injections, and massage. Cosmetologists also perform various minimally invasive manipulations to enhance the patient’s appearance. The average salary for cosmetologists in the USA is $30,342/year but can reach well over $100,000 for surgeons in this field.

2. Coaching

Ex-physicians often turn to consulting work, including career coaching. Knowing the medical industry from the inside, they have valuable knowledge to share with future applicants. They usually help choose the specialty and the specific workplace according to the applicant’s expectations and skills. They also help pass all the stages of the hiring process for successful employment. Career coaches receive $40,089/year on average.

3. Teaching

An MD degree provides the opportunity to teach students in medical schools and universities. If you possess good communication skills, have experience in scientific work, or wish to get it, teaching could be a reasonable choice. This profession fits those who prefer to keep working with people while being in a less stressful work environment. Teachers earn $42,579/year on average. However, college professors often earn much more, depending on the institution.

4. Science

Doctors are all researchers. Often finding the right therapy for certain cases in their practice requires in-depth research in available resources. You can develop some scientific ideas and make your own input into medical science. Scientists receive from $50,953 to $77,173 per year, depending on the degree.

5. Complementary medicine

Complementary medicine has been gaining more popularity. More and more researches confirm the efficiency of chiropractic, acupuncture, homeopathy, and other alternative therapies. This field helps maintain a better work-life balance, as there are usually no urgent cases. An average naturopath’s wage is $33/h, which is about $69k annually.

6. Doctorpreneur

Entrepreneurship among doctors is highly popular after receiving some expertise as hired specialists and professional renounce. Most often, it is a private practice, private clinic, or some consultancy firm. However, their options are endless. For instance, it can be an IT startup inventing a new medical application. You can start your own business in the area entirely out of medicine. There are no average statistics for doctorpreneurship profits.

7. Health Economics

Health economics involves working on optimizing the effectiveness and value of the country’s healthcare system. Often economic careers for doctors leaving medicine require additional education, and there are various training programs available across the USA. Usually, they take up to 12 months. The average salary for a health economist is $97,811/year.

8. Lifestyle medicine

Lifestyle medicine specialists consult patients in dietary, exercising, sleeping, mental health, positive mind, and other areas directly influencing the quality of life. They do not deal with severe medical conditions. They work on optimizing lifestyle patterns and checking how current patients’ habits affect their health from the medical side. The wages also vary depending on specialization. As an example, a registered dietitian earns $83k – $90k yearly on average.

9. Medical technology

Health tech products like digital applications, appliances, and record systems solve specific medical problems, improve patient care, and enhance the healthcare experience. Doctors switch to the technology sector to integrate technological innovations into medicine, test new products, and improve current healthcare technologies. The average earnings for healthcare technology specialists are $76,500/year.

10. Health Policy

Healthcare policy specialists work on setting goals for the healthcare system to meet society’s demands and solve current medical problems on a governmental level. Some former medicine professionals get hired by the government and can progress up the career ladder to minister positions. Salaries for health policy associates start from $53,554/year.

Tips for a successful career switch

If you decided to evolve in your career path and change your profession, there are a few steps to consider. No matter which alternative career choice for doctors seems attractive, you should be well-prepared for a successful transition.

1. Observe available opportunities and make a choice

Even if you already have a specific profession in mind, it would be beneficial to research available job openings. Having high-end education and experience in your pocket, you can be the desired candidate in multiple areas. If you are aware of all opportunities, it would be easier to make the right choice. Check the online job boards, commercial and state organizations’ websites, and companies that deal with projects you are interested in to get the list of open jobs and their requirements.

If you want to become an entrepreneur, read and watch relevant success stories and even consult people in business directly. This way, you will get a better picture of what resources are required to launch your own business, the primary strategies for entering the market, etc.

2. Consider additional education

If your future profession requires knowledge you don’t have, consider getting additional education. For example, it would be much easier to get hired as a cosmetologist having relevant certification. Usually, professional training courses don’t last more than 12 months, and you can attend them combined with your current practice.

3. Optimize your resume for a new career choice

Applying for jobs you’ve never done before requires a resume that will make employers believe in your potential for the new field. It goes without saying that doctors are highly respected in society. No one doubts their professionalism and strong mental qualities. However, employers have strict requirements that a candidate has to match. And your resume is like your bridge between past work experience and a future profession. You need to adapt all your professional background to the new occupation. Go through a simple to-do list:

  • Focus only on past job experiences and transferable skills that can be useful for the desired position.
  • Insert relevant certifications, volunteer activities, participation in conferences, and other industry-specific venues.
  • Insert relevant keywords for the position you want to get. Automated applicant tracking systems react to specific keywords in the resume text.
  • Compose a resume no longer than one sheet: no one reads long resumes.

If you are uncertain what structure and style to choose, use a professional GetCoverLetter builder for composing a resume. It saves lots of time while boosting your chances for a successful application.

4. Prepare an individual cover letter for each employer

Applying for the same type of job differs from starting an entirely new career. In the latter case, you need to use every chance to convince the employer of your potential and capabilities to succeed as an entrant. A short motivational cover letter will strengthen your chances of getting hired. If you apply for multiple jobs, create an individual cover letter for each application. Make sure their content directly answers all employers’ central question: “Why should I hire you?”. As a reference, check a cover letter example for a health coach.

5. Prepare an individual cover letter for each employer

Applying for the same type of job differs from starting an entirely new career. In the latter case, you need to use every chance to convince the employer of your potential and capabilities to succeed as an entrant. A short motivational cover letter will strengthen your chances of getting hired. If you apply for multiple jobs, create an individual cover letter for each application. Make sure their content directly answers all employers’ central question: “Why should I hire you?”. As a reference, check a cover letter example for a health coach.

A correctly composed and convincing resume and cover letter will help you get the job interview.

6. Present yourself effectively during the interview

The last step on the way to your dream job is an interview. Unless you plan to become an entrepreneur, you will need to apply all your communication and self-presentation skills to make a good impression on your future employer.

  • Find out as much as possible about the hiring company. It will help to optimize your answers to their expectations and feel more confident during the interview.
  • Check the typical interview questions and answers online. Many companies and employees post such lists to help applicants.
  • While answering the interviewers’ questions, demonstrate your constructive thinking and trouble-solving capabilities. Even having no specific experience to give practical examples, you can show your potential in finding interesting solutions to any problem.
  • Ask questions. Given that you are entering a new profession, it is natural to be highly curious about the potential job. Moreover, it demonstrates your enthusiasm and commitment.
  • Make sure to take away the mobile phone. Nothing should distract you from the conversation.
  • Don’t be late. Punctuality is a must for a candidate.

During the pandemic, lots of interviews are conducted online. Check a guide for passing a video Zoom interview to be prepared.

Conclusion

Our quality of life highly depends on our satisfaction from work. It is not just about making money. It is an area for personal fulfillment, growth, and achieving higher goals. There are dozens of less stressful yet enjoyable jobs for doctors outside of medicine, where you can apply all your expert knowledge and skills. Plan your career switch in detail, get prepared, and go for your goals!

This article appeared in Get Cover Letter.

Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternative Medicine#Job Boards#Startup#Complementary Medicine#Researchgate#Stanford Medicine#Health Trends Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Entrepreneurship
Related
SciencePosted by
Ladders

This interactive chart can predict how many years you have left

It’s a question I’ve asked myself more times than I’d like to admit: how many years do I have left?. Life expectancy in the U.S. is 78.6 years. Before the coronavirus pandemic, Americans who reached age 65 were living longer than ever. However, older adults in cities and on the coasts are living longer than people in rural areas. And that gap has been widening for the last two decades.
Health Serviceswuzr.com

Doctors in the House

Eighth District Congressman Larry Bucshon three other Congress members to get more doctors to under-served parts of the United States. The plan backed by Bucshon would get more teaching hospitals in under-served areas, leading to more doctors in those areas. In a written statement, Bucshon believes the action is needed...
HealthBit Rebels

4 Health And Wellness Career Paths

The world of health and wellness has gotten increasingly popular over the years. Whether you’re an aspiring nurse or a CBD entrepreneur looking to start a new business, learning more about the industry may be top of mind for you. Fortunately, there are plenty of career fields within the health...
HealthWebMD

Oncologists, Patients Differ on Alternative Therapies

June 14, 2021 -- Oncologists may be underestimating how many breast cancer patients are using some type of complementary medicine or alternative treatments, according to a new survey released along with the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual meeting. Complementary or alternative treatments typically refer to treatments that are used...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Health Matters

Modern medicine, as it is practiced today, is a complex phenomenon, multi-faceted and vaguely fractured, incomplete. To the average consumer, it’s a cloudy picture, filled with uncertainty. Few take the time to educate themselves on how things work, where their health care dollars are going and where they come from....
JobsInside Higher Ed

Career Advice

The pandemic and racial justice crisis demand we lead differently, write Karlyn Crowley and Jay Roberts. While some old rules still apply, they come with new meaning and inherent contradictions. June 15, 2021. The pandemic and racial justice crisis demand we lead differently, write Karlyn Crowley and Jay Roberts. While...
Chicago, ILCrain's Chicago Business

Roundtable on Health Care Innovation

While health care innovation accelerated over the last decade, the COVID-19 crisis presented unique opportunities for the U.S. health system to do it in real time. Telehealth, which providers adopted at an unprecedented rate, is just one example. Three health care leaders shared their insights with Crain’s Content Studio on the innovations that will change health care and medicine, helping physicians support patients and families everywhere.
Public HealthKevinMD.com

Human connections, cancer care, and COVID-19 restrictions

The desire for human connection is so irrevocably and putatively a tenet of the human condition. The relationships we form with one another are quintessential in adding value to our lives and in fostering loving bonds. And the way we express this connection with one another could be through a multitude of means, whether it is quality time or physical touch.
Riverside, CAEurekAlert

SARS-CoV-2 positivity, mask utilization among health care workers

What The Study Did: Researchers report their study found no association in SARS-CoV-2 positivity rates among health care workers wearing respirator masks compared with medical masks when performing nonaerosolizing routine patient care. Authors: :Aldon Li, M.D., of the Southern California Permanente Medical Group in Riverside, California, is the corresponding author.
Montana StateSidney Herald

New Montana laws enshrine health care alternatives

When Paul Rana’s primary care physician left the VA clinic in Kalispell to open her own practice, he followed her. But instead of picking up a new health insurance policy, Rana and his partner agreed to pay a monthly fee that came with the promise of better access. Their provider,...
HealthPosted by
Womanly Live

5 Natural Alternatives To Relieve Pain

America is dealing with an opioid crisis that takes hundreds of lives daily. The link between prescription painkillers and opioid addiction has regrettably become more evident over the years. Whether you are dealing with a headache, back pain, or toothache, the first instinct is to reach for a pill. Unfortunately,...
Glen Ellyn, ILnctv17.com

Career Vision

Career Vision was established in 1989 to provide career planning services to people of all ages. Their team of credentialed and experienced professionals are dedicated to helping you make your best decisions about career and educational programs. Career Vision is a not-for-profit whose mission is to study aptitudes and to use that information to help people discover and develop their potential. Their consultants are known for choosing a major, career planning, or career management.
HealthPsych Centra

What Self-Care Is — and What It Isn’t

If self-care isn’t overspending sprees or pamper days, what is it?. Over the past few decades, there have been numerous attempts to define self-care. World Health Organization (WHO) defines self-care as:. “The ability of individuals, families and communities to promote health, prevent disease, maintain health, and to cope with illness...
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
Winona, MNWinona Daily News

Alternative Response Team approved by council

As expected given its allocation in the 2021 budget, the city has approved the creation of an alternative response team that will assist police in mental health-related incidents. The program will function similar to that of first responders and provide “proactive response and follow up support to individuals who often...
Career Development & Adviceatoallinks.com

Oracle Careers

Speak to us at and we can assist you in locating the content you are hunting for. Examine subjective or neutral criteria to make sure that they do not have a disproportionate impact on ladies. These influencers’ stories are confident to educate and motivate you to attain your career ambitions. Ask your manager for concrete measures on what you have to do to get to the subsequent level, and agree on an action strategy. Regardless of your gender, asking for a lot more cash or a bigger title can be stressful.
Gardeningnewlifeonahomestead.com

Is Poison Hemlock Deadly?

When I was a kid, my parents used to take us out on hiking trails almost every weekend. I was also a cub scout for a few years, and so I spent a lot of time in nature reserves on hiking trails. One thing that I learned every quickly was:...