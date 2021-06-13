The Sunday Papers

To this day, Legend of Zelda remains one of our favorite video game franchises of all time–despite the fact it’s thirty-five years old. There are definitely prettier, more action-packed options these days, but when it comes to video games that aged well, there’s nothing like sliding into the role of Link to save the princess. Later this year, Nintendo is giving Legend of Zelda the Game & Watch treatment with an all new version of the familiar portable from the 80s. The Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda System includes The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and the GameBoy classic The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. As if three full Zelda games weren’t enough, Nintendo also packed a special edition of the original Game & Watch title Vermin on the handheld with Link as the playable character. Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda System will be available on November 12th just in time for the holidays.