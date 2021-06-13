Connecticut doctors say telehealth is here to stay, but will remote care help or hurt inequities in access to care?

Last spring, with COVID-19 in Connecticut at its worst and many residents afraid to leave their homes, medical providers looked to telehealth as a temporary way to reach patients.

Now, as the pandemic recedes, providers say medical appointments over phone and video calls are here to stay. What was once an emergency measure, they say, is now a key part of medicine’s future.

“Telehealth dramatically expands access, it can be done affordably, it strengthens our care coordination with our patients, and it is part of the equity strategy, part of the way to remove barriers to care,” Jeff Flaks, CEO of Hartford HealthCare, said in a recent interview. “I’m very confident it will continue.”

Flaks isn’t alone. Top officials from Yale New Haven Health and Trinity Health of New England, Community Health Center and PhysicianOne Urgent Care all expressed similar faith in the future of telemedicine.

“Telehealth is here to stay,” said Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, chief medical officer at PhysicianOne. “The pandemic made telemedicine come to the forefront of medicine as an additional, alternative way to receive medical care, and it proved to be very valuable and meaningful.”

Still, some observers warn against overstating the value of telehealth, arguing that shared physical space can’t always been replaced and that disparities in technology could leave some vulnerable people without access to care.

“We have to be reasonable here and recognize that folks need to be able to access services where they are,” said Wizdom Powell, director of the Health Disparities Institute at UConn Health. “Some people would like to be able to come to the office, while others cannot for all sorts of reasons. And they still deserve high-quality care.”

‘Born out of necessity’

For Dr. Stephanie Alessi-LaRosa, a sports neurologist at Hartford Hospital, telehealth was vital from the earliest days of the pandemic.

“We were able to pivot really quickly,” she recalled. “It really made a big difference in terms of providing care to our patients and being able to maintain a lot of their treatment and interventions we were already working with them on.”

Alessi-LaRosa said she was surprised to find how easily her practice could be converted to virtual visits. Some patients required in-person care, but others could be evaluated just as well through a camera lens.

“It was really wasn’t a big hardship, actually, to not be seeing them in person,” she said. “It has shown us all as physicians we’re able to reach our patients in a new way. It’s sort of like doing house calls.”

Before the pandemic, telehealth had been limited to some degree by a lack of technology and adaptability but also by regulations around which types of appointments could be conducted virtually and limits on which types of care insurance companies would reimburse.

When COVID-19 struck in spring 2020, Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order enabling wide telehealth services. He later extended the order several times during the pandemic and prioritized it during this year’s legislative session. In May, the state House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a bill allowing wider use of telehealth and prohibiting insurers from offering lower reimbursement rates for virtual visits.

The bill, which Lamont signed May 10, will last two years, after which legislators will have to weigh the value of telehealth once again. But even with an expiration date attached, providers say telehealth isn’t likely to go away.

“[Reliance on telehealth] probably was born out of necessity, but it’s going to continue,” said Dr. Mark Prete, president of Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, where physicians continue to conduct 25,000 virtual visits a month. “The horse is out of the barn.”

Expanding access

As the pandemic has receded, many patients have resumed in-person visits. At Community Health Center, for example, more than half of appointments are once again in person, up from about 30% over the course of the pandemic.

Still, providers say telehealth can have numerous applications moving forward. For patients in rural areas who live far from the care they need, virtual visits can bridge physical distance. For people who work long hours and can’t afford to break mid-day for an in-person appointment, a video call may prove most convenient. PhysicianOne has expanded its hours for telehealth, allowing patients to get care after typical work hours. Trinity Health of New England now offers non-emergency telehealth services 24 hours a day.

Mark Masselli, founder of Community Health Center, said the traditional model of visiting a doctor in person can now feel almost outdated.

“Are you really saying that we did this for so many decades?” Masselli said. “I got off my job, I drove for half an hour to wait a half an hour to be seen by someone for 15 minutes and then made the trip back. Versus, I stepped outside in my car, I had the counseling session and then I went back to work.”

To Dr. Barry Stein, Hartford HealthCare’s chief clinical innovation officer, the possibilities for telehealth are nearly endless. Before telehealth, he says, a patient with prostate cancer might have planned separate visits to see a medical oncologist, a radiation therapist and a surgical oncologist, then waited for the three doctors to discuss their impressions.

Now, a patient can schedule digital consultations with each doctor, then get together with all of them to discuss.

“That’s a game-changer,” Stein said.

Providers say telemedicine can be particularly useful for behavioral health patients, who often don’t require a physical assessment. At Hartford HealthCare, more than two-thirds of virtual appointments are for mental health, addiction and other behavioral health concerns. Masselli said only 2% of Community Health Center’s behavioral health appointments were held in-person during the pandemic.

“Behavioral health really embraced telehealth in a way that was substantially different from medical,” Masselli said. “This is going to be probably [telehealth’s] most important intervention.”

Ideally, some say, telehealth could help address health inequities, making health care more accessible to people who live in underserved areas without providers nearby or without the ability to conveniently travel to an in-person appointment.

“There’s a mismatch geographically, spatially,” said Powell, whose team at UConn Health has received a grant to study telehealth uptake among Black men on Medicaid rolls. “So telehealth has the ability to bridge that divide and to make it easier and more accessible for folks who face transportation barriers, etc.”

The digital divide

Still, experts and medical professionals warn that telehealth is no panacea.

Alessi-LaRosa said she sometimes feels a “lack of rapport” with patients when treating them over the phone or video. Powell argued that sharing a space with a provider can be “really important” and noted that some people who live with others in tight quarters may struggle to find privacy for a telehealth appointment. Others have worried that providers will tack on telehealth appointments so they can bill patients more.

There’s also some question whether telehealth will truly address health equity, as providers say it will. Research from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation examining the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic found that Black and Latino adults, as well as those with chronic conditions, were more likely to have wanted a telehealth appointment but not have received one. Another study, published in the journal Health Affairs, found patients with limited English were less likely to use telemedicine.

Many advocates fear the “digital divide” will limit who can access virtual visits.

“There’s almost this, ‘If you build it they will come’ mentality, which is not exactly how that works,” said Tekisha Dwan Everette, executive director of Health Equity Solutions. “Many people do not have access to broadband internet services, so to have consistent, reliable ways to have communication with a health care provider is not accessible to all.”

Everette said she wonders about people like her 76-year-old aunt, who has a smartphone but couldn’t necessarily navigate the various links and apps involved in a telehealth appointment. She worries those without internet access or technological literacy could end up holding telehealth appointments on the phone instead of over video, which could lead to a lower level of care.

“There are just these small nuances that we have to work out in order for telehealth to be really successful and to be the tool for equity I think it really could be,” Everette said.

Stein, from Hartford HealthCare, said providers will need to take conscious steps to ensure wide access to telehealth or risk leaving patients behind.

“As we develop these digital technologies that are dependent on internet and certain technologies that you would need to be relatively privileged to acquire, we could quite easily create a schism between the haves and the have-nots,” Stein said. “So that’s a downside that we’re going to continue to mitigate against.”

In addition to expanding telehealth, hospital officials say they plan to increase outreach into vulnerable communities — another way of potentially making care more accessible.

In the end, providers say telehealth must be a complement to, not a replacement for, in-person care. Trips to the doctor’s office may become less frequent in an increasingly virtual world, but they won’t disappear.

“As long as you leverage telehealth with in-person visits when and if necessary,” said Dr. Syed Hussain, chief clinical officer at Trinity Health of New England. “It can’t always only be telehealth. There are instances where a clinician will need to examine a patient.”

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com .