Neither team will be eliminated with a loss Friday. The winner of Friday’s game will move within one victory of advancing to the College World Series, while the loser Friday must win two straight games to avoid being eliminated….Arkansas advanced to the super regionals by going 3-1 in a home regional against NJIT and Nebraska….NC State won the Ruston (La.) Regional with a 3-0 record against Alabama and No. 16 overall seed Louisiana Tech….The Wolfpack went 19-14 in ACC play after a 1-8 start. NC State finished second in the ACC regular-season standings and was runner-up at the ACC Tournament.