Charlottesville’s gifted education program is much more diverse than it was a year ago, following a series of changes made over the last two years. Beverly Catlin, the division’s gifted coordinator, said 86% of students were identified as gifted this spring, following changes aimed at opening up the label to more students — a label that’s essentially meaningless in that it doesn’t provide anything different for students formally identified as such. Third- through 11th-graders were screened for gifted education this year.