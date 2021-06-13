ASK IRA: Would Lowry in place of Dragic be enough of a Heat upgrade?

Q: Now that Goran Dragic is getting a summer to rest, is a more-expensive 35-year-old Kyle Lowry really much better than a 35-year-old Goran Dragic? And do you see a scenario where the Heat add Lowry and keep Goran? Because it seems to me that unless you are getting a Top 10 or 15 player, you need to add to this team, not just exchange parts. — Dave, Placentia, Calif.

A: I have thought the same about the notion of subbing out Goran Dragic in favor of Kyle Lowry. Yes, it is an upgrade defensively, and perhaps even with offensive consistency, but at the cost of any and all remaining cap space? Now, if you could work out a sign-and-trade, that would be a different story, but even in that case, Goran’s salary likely would be needed to balance a deal. The Heat would be better with Kyle, but I’m not sure if that would translate into championship-level better.

Q: The problem is the Heat have a No. 2 in a No. 1 role, and a No. 3 in a No. 2 role. They need a real No. 1. — G.E.

A: Actually, the real problem is that the Nets have three No. 1s, in Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, and that Brooklyn is in the Heat’s conference. And, of course, the 76ers have a No. 1 in Joel Embiid and the Bucks have one in Giannis Antetokounmpo. An argument could be made that the Celtics, do, as well, in Jayson Tatum, or even the Hawks with Trae Young. For the Heat, the reality is the best counter might be a pair of No. 2s, which is why the play was made for Victor Oladipo. But you are correct, that in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat do not have the means to simply give the ball to a player and get the heck out of the way.

Q: Position-less idea, like the triangle offense, has an inherent flaw of being too complex. The Heat’s roster is not coherent, almost random collection of bodies. Problem is Erik Spoelstra has not gotten over Dwyane Wade retiring. Spo won’t admit it, habits built over 17 years are hard to break. Gregg Popovich’s team isn’t the same without Tim Duncan. — Leonard, Cornelius, N.C.

A: On one hand, it could be time for something different, perhaps to unlock more out of Bam Adebayo’s game. But on the other hand, this also is a team eights months removed from the NBA Finals. So the question becomes whether this roster without a system-driven approach would even be equal to where it stands at the moment.