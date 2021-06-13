Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

ASK IRA: Would Lowry in place of Dragic be enough of a Heat upgrade?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 9 days ago

Q: Now that Goran Dragic is getting a summer to rest, is a more-expensive 35-year-old Kyle Lowry really much better than a 35-year-old Goran Dragic? And do you see a scenario where the Heat add Lowry and keep Goran? Because it seems to me that unless you are getting a Top 10 or 15 player, you need to add to this team, not just exchange parts. — Dave, Placentia, Calif.

A: I have thought the same about the notion of subbing out Goran Dragic in favor of Kyle Lowry. Yes, it is an upgrade defensively, and perhaps even with offensive consistency, but at the cost of any and all remaining cap space? Now, if you could work out a sign-and-trade, that would be a different story, but even in that case, Goran’s salary likely would be needed to balance a deal. The Heat would be better with Kyle, but I’m not sure if that would translate into championship-level better.

Q: The problem is the Heat have a No. 2 in a No. 1 role, and a No. 3 in a No. 2 role. They need a real No. 1. — G.E.

A: Actually, the real problem is that the Nets have three No. 1s, in Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, and that Brooklyn is in the Heat’s conference. And, of course, the 76ers have a No. 1 in Joel Embiid and the Bucks have one in Giannis Antetokounmpo. An argument could be made that the Celtics, do, as well, in Jayson Tatum, or even the Hawks with Trae Young. For the Heat, the reality is the best counter might be a pair of No. 2s, which is why the play was made for Victor Oladipo. But you are correct, that in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat do not have the means to simply give the ball to a player and get the heck out of the way.

Q: Position-less idea, like the triangle offense, has an inherent flaw of being too complex. The Heat’s roster is not coherent, almost random collection of bodies. Problem is Erik Spoelstra has not gotten over Dwyane Wade retiring. Spo won’t admit it, habits built over 17 years are hard to break. Gregg Popovich’s team isn’t the same without Tim Duncan. — Leonard, Cornelius, N.C.

A: On one hand, it could be time for something different, perhaps to unlock more out of Bam Adebayo’s game. But on the other hand, this also is a team eights months removed from the NBA Finals. So the question becomes whether this roster without a system-driven approach would even be equal to where it stands at the moment.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Trae Young
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ira#The Heat Add Lowry#Heat#76ers#Celtics#Hawks#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfortyeightminutes.com

NBA Rumors: Zion, Lowry, Mavs, Heat, Pelicans, Kidd

The drama in New Orleans continues. Some members of Zion Williamson‘s family would prefer that the former No. 1 overall pick plays elsewhere, with some outside of the organization viewing it as a “heap of dysfunction,” per Shams Charania, Joe Vardon, and William Guillory of The Athletic. Williamson will play...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: 2020-21 End Of Season Grades For Goran Dragic

Concluding his 12th year in the NBA, the 2020-21 season was yet another productive one for Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic. Dragic remained as a quality reserve this year and in 50 appearances (11 starts), he averaged 13.4 points and 4.4 assists, with a True Shooting Percentage of 55 percent.
NBAHot Hot Hoops

Miami Heat 2020-21 player review: Goran Dragic

The offseason has arrived for the Miami Heat, who were swept out of the first round in the NBA playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks — losing their four games by a combined 82 points. Before we deep dive into everything regarding the future months for this team, let’s discuss the...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Southeast Notes: Biyombo, Heat, Dragic, Lowry, Ross

Hornets center Bismack Biyombo provided much-needed leadership and guidance to his younger teammates this season, Sam Perley of NBA.com writes. Charlotte has a young core of LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and P.J. Washington among others. Biyombo, who held per-game averages of 5.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in 20.4 minutes in his 10th NBA season, relished the role of veteran leader for the team.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Are Still Interested In Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry is a player that has been linked to the Miami Heat prior to the trade deadline but ended up staying put with the Toronto Raptors. There is no doubt that Lowry is a Toronto legend: he is one of the veterans that helped bring Toronto its first title in 2019 and had the best stretch of his career in Toronto.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Southeast Notes: Hunter, Young, Dragic, Thornwell, Adebayo

Hawks‘ second-year forward De’Andre Hunter underwent surgery today for a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee, according to a team press release. He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of preseason. Hunter had a breakout start to his second year in the...
NBAhoopswire.com

Heat Rumors: Lowry, Dinwiddie, Butler, Spoelstra, Oubre

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is expected to be at the top of the Heat’s free agent wish list this offseason, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Lowry, 35, will be an unrestricted free agent. (Full Hoopswire list here.) Chiang cited Lowry’s close relationship with Jimmy Butler as one...
NBAMiami Herald

Ira Winderman: For Heat, it’s not personal with Dragic, strictly business

In the 2020 offseason, the Miami Heat were emphatic when it came to Goran Dragic’s free agency. A month after helping push the Heat to the NBA Finals and then trying to push through injury in a season that ended two victories short of a title, Dragic was greeted in his native Ljubljana with Heat billboards in Slovenian that translated into, “Your second family is always with you.”
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry to be the top target for the Miami Heat in free agency

NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry is expected to be the top target for the Miami Heat heading into free agency. After missing out on Kyle Lowry at this past year’s NBA Trade Deadline, in which the Toronto Raptors elected to not trade their star, the Miami Heat are hoping that its second crack at the all-star is one that will prove to be successful.
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: If Mavericks call about Porzingis do Heat take the call?

Q: Ira, I know you hate proposed trades, but it is that time of the year. How about a sign and trade of Duncan Robinson and whoever for Kristaps Porzingis? Luka Doncic needs shooters around him and the Heat need size. Right now I hate, Porzingis’ game. He has so much talent, but is so soft. Between Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra, Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem, maybe they can change his game — ...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Why a trade for CJ McCollum would be too expensive

There is a perception around the league that the Miami Heat could be a potential landing spot for CJ McCollum this off-season. Jabari Young of CNBC suggested on June 5th that McCollum could be a fallback option for the Heat if they’re unable to acquire Damian Lillard. But would acquiring...
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Is the glare of the Suns’ success leaving Heat feeling burned?

Q: Hindsight is 20/20, but I’m pretty sure the Heat could have had Chris Paul and Jae Crowder on the roster this season to go with Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler if the Heat had wanted to. Sometimes waiting for the whale you miss out on something good. — Andrew, Coral Gables. A: Look this all came down to the same thing: Weighing the risks of holding cap space for even the possibility of adding ...