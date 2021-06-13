Where to find Colombia vs. Ecuador on US TV and streaming

It is troublesome to fathom that this Euros would be the Netherlands’s first main event in seven years, however the Oranje missed out on the 2016 Euros and the 2018 World Cup. Now, to kick off its Euro 2020 marketing campaign, the Netherlands will face an upstart Ukraine aspect able to make a splash in Amsterdam. Ukraine has not misplaced in six matches this yr and made headlines in March for holding reigning world-champion France to a 1-1 attract World Cup qualifying. The group is managed by Ukrainian nationwide group hero Andriy Shevchenko, who’s the nation’s all-time prime scorer with 48 objectives. The 2004 Ballon d’Or winner beforehand led the group to a first-place end in its Euro qualifying group, which featured defending European champion Portugal. Tips on how to Watch:Time: Three p.m. ETTV Channel: ESPNLive Stream: You may stream the match on fuboTV. Join now for a free seven-day trial.Already with out captain Virgil van Dijk as he recovers from a long-term knee damage, Netherlands may even be with out Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt for the opener as a consequence of a groin problem. The Oranje has struggled of late, shedding Four-2 to Turkey in its first World Cup qualifier in March. The Dutch aspect additionally settled for a 2-2 draw with Euros minnow Scotland earlier this month however defeated Georgia Three-Zero final week in its ultimate tune-up earlier than the event. Lyon ahead Memphis Depay, who’s linked with a transfer to Barcelona this summer season, has scored 5 objectives in his final three video games for the Oranje. Sports activities Illustrated might obtain compensation for some hyperlinks to services and products on this web site.Extra Euro 2020 Protection: