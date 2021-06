I do many things here at Who What Wear, but a big part of my job is keeping track of what the fashion crowd is heavily sporting each season. While certain things come in and out of trend faster than you can even realize, there are certain pieces every season that are worth incorporating into your wardrobe because they'll actually stick around. it can be overwhelming to keep track of what everyone is wearing, which is why I did the pleasure of pointing out 6 it-items that I think are not only trending but are worthwhile for the summer ahead.