Sunday Puzzle: 7 Famous Letters

By Will Shortz
NPR
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn-air challenge: Every answer today is a famous person, past or present, whose last name has 7 letters. I'll give you a word or phrase that contains those letters in left-to-right order (not consecutively) and a hint to that person. You name the person. Example: CAME AROUND — British prime...

www.npr.org
