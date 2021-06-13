Creating a graphic novel about a difficult subject

Writing a graphic novel about lynching can be especially challenging. What kinds of illustrations and photos can be used? What are the boundaries?. While creating "The Murder of Emmett Till," a graphic novel about 14-year-old lynching victim Emmett Till in Mississippi in 1955, author Karlos Hill wasn't certain if he should use the now-famous, black and white photo of Till's bludgeoned face as he lay in his casket. Even to Till's mother, he was unrecognizable.