Oklahoma City, OK

Creating a graphic novel about a difficult subject

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriting a graphic novel about lynching can be especially challenging. What kinds of illustrations and photos can be used? What are the boundaries?. While creating "The Murder of Emmett Till," a graphic novel about 14-year-old lynching victim Emmett Till in Mississippi in 1955, author Karlos Hill wasn't certain if he should use the now-famous, black and white photo of Till's bludgeoned face as he lay in his casket. Even to Till's mother, he was unrecognizable.

