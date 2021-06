There was no shortage of local athletes when it comes to the 2021 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State softball squad. Sixteen area softball players were named to the All-State Teams, with seven players taking first-team honors, while five were named to the second team and three were named as honorable mention. Additionally, Beulah’s Stan Pepper took home Coach of the Year honors for Class 3A after leading the Lady Bobcats all the way to the final day of the state tournament.