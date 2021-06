Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ comments about his offseason film review last Thursday caught the attention of some national analysts. “Every time you watch it, you learn and you realize all the different stuff you left out there on the field and how you could’ve changed games with different completions and just taking what’s there or attacking at the right moments,” said Mahomes. “I think the best thing about it is that you learn and you learn from your mistakes, and then you try to improve those things the next year.