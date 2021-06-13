Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for daytime temperatures to be higher than they were Saturday. Highs Sunday are expected to range from the 60s along the coast to the 70s and low 80s around the Bay, with 80s expected in the warmest inland regions like the Livermore, San Ramon and Diablo valleys of the East Bay. Overnight lows Sunday are expected to range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s.