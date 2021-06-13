Campus Varaždin Student Dormitory / SANGRAD+AVP architects

The main entrance to the Paraninfo building of the University of Zaragoza. The University of Zaragoza has already asked the Ministry of Health From the DGA the possibility of vaccination, for the next academic year, for both students leaving Erasmus and All those students who have a mobility plan. That’s about 1,500 people. “It’s not that we consider them a vulnerable population group, but Yes, it seems like a reasonable request to take into account In the event that the country of origin requires a student to be vaccinated to be able to access it, the university’s vice president for internationalization and cooperation on the public campus, Francisco Beltran, explained this Monday to this newspaper.