Campus Varaždin Student Dormitory / SANGRAD+AVP architects
Lead Architects: Vedran Pedisic, Erick Velasco Farrera. Text description provided by the architects. Varaždin, a city that can boast of live theatre and concert life, hosts one of the most important European baroque music festivals, but also attracts attention as a university centre. In order to improve the standard of living for an increasing number of students, the Student Centre Varaždin decided to build a new dormitory with a capacity of 600 beds, as well as a restaurant.www.archdaily.com