In the past year and a half, we have watched colleges and universities pivot quickly in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. These institutions, which are traditionally resistant to change and to online learning, were forced to reconsider how to engage students. At the same time, college leaders grappled with financial deficits, faculty and staff furloughs, reductions in state funding, uncertain enrollment, and calls for equity as the pandemic magnified racial and socio-economic inequities.