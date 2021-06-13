Cancel
Bengals guard Michael Jordan wants to show he can be trusted to protect Joe Burrow

By PatrickJudis
Cincy Jungle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020 Bengals didn’t have a more notorious player than offensive guard Michael Jordan. The second-year offensive lineman not only struggled last season, but he was the blocker responsible for allowing the hit that took Joe Burrow out for the season. That play that stuck with Jordan, for obvious reasons....

