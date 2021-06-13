Cancel
Soccer

Daily Euro 2020 Thread: England begins another quest for glory

By Kyle Yost
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday was a difficult day. The resumption of Euro 2020 was supposed to be filled with joy and excitement after last year’s delay, but the horrific collapse of Christian Eriksen was absolutely devastating. Thankfully, by all accounts he is progressing, but to see anything like that on the pitch is terrifying. We wish all the best to Christian and his family, and his time in North London will always be remembered fondly.

Christian Eriksen
Gareth Southgate
Harry Kane
#England #League Cup #Quest For Glory #Christian #Tottenham Hotspur #Uefa Nations League
Europe
Netherlands
