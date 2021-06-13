Daily Euro 2020 Thread: England begins another quest for glory
Yesterday was a difficult day. The resumption of Euro 2020 was supposed to be filled with joy and excitement after last year’s delay, but the horrific collapse of Christian Eriksen was absolutely devastating. Thankfully, by all accounts he is progressing, but to see anything like that on the pitch is terrifying. We wish all the best to Christian and his family, and his time in North London will always be remembered fondly.cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com