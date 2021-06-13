Daily Euro 2020 Thread: England begins another quest for glory

Good morning, everyone. Happy Friday, and Happy EURO day. It’s been a long five year wait, but the European Championships are finally upon us. The EUROs, more than anything in the world, make me wish I lived in Europe. I’ve never actually been in Europe while the tournament was happening, but at least in my imagination the continent turns into one giant party for a month. I won’t be able to go this year, but I hope in 2024 I can go to Europe and spend some time meeting fans and maybe even go to a few games.