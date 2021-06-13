The Daily Chop: Struggles continue in Miami, Mailbag and more

The biggest story in Major League Baseball Tuesday was Major League Baseball officially cracking down on pitchers who are using foreign substances. Under the guidelines, any pitcher that is found to be in violation of the rule will be ejected from the game and will receive an automatic suspension. Also, starting pitchers will have more than one mandatory check and relievers will be checked at the end of the inning when they entered or when they are taken out depending on whichever happens first. Now it remains to be seen how it is enforced and what effect it has on the games going forward. There have been reports in recent days of spin rates already declining with the league preparing to crack down.