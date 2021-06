The San Francisco 49ers have run afoul of NFL rules this offseason. It will cost them some time to get their rookie class up to speed. The Niners made a big splash in the 2021 NFL Draft. After trading up to No. 3, and spending weeks on misdirection to keep everyone from knowing their plans for the pick, the team drafted North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. He is not expected to start Week 1, with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster, but he is the team’s quarterback of the future.