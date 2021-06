With the second round of the NBA playoffs in full swing, all but eight teams have already shifted gears towards offseason mode, including the Los Angeles Lakers. The league has come a long way since it was faced with an unprecedented challenge in finishing the season amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic last year. The NBA is now nearing a full-fledged return to normalcy with fans now back in the stands and the postseason playing out at teams’ respective arenas instead of a bubble.