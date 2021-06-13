Despite wave of anti-LGBTQ efforts, SC advocates say they’re stronger than ever
Across the United States, state legislatures took up bills that targeted members of the LGBTQ community, including in South Carolina. From bills that would ban transgender girls from participating in women’s sports to an effort to remove LGBTQ protections from the hate crimes bill, lawmakers in the Palmetto State filed and considered an unusually high volume of bills and initiatives that many say would have been harmful to the community.www.myrtlebeachonline.com