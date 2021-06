As soon as the final whistle blew on a West Ham 3-0 victory over Southampton, the news swiftly moved to whether or not David Moyes would get a new deal. Since that moment, more stirred up around Moyes going to Everton than him staying in East London. However, the Athletic reported yesterday that a deal was done and would be finalized this week. For West Ham, this not only sets the tone for the summer but will end up being the best deal this transfer window.