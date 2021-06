Shane Jones thought he was about to embark on a treasure hunt, but it turned into something so much more. Jones, 16, lives in Providence, Rhode Island. He's always enjoyed checking out yard sales to see if he can find rare coins or other valuable items at low prices, and last summer, he got the idea to bid on storage units that had been repossessed after people were unable to pay their rent. "It seemed like something fun to do," Jones told The Washington Post.