Could the Carolina Panthers go into the quarterback trade market once again for a better backup option to Sam Darnold in 2021?. The Carolina Panthers are hoping Sam Darnold is the quarterback to lead them long-term after they acquired him via trade from the New York Jets this offseason. They made no secret of their intent to move on from Teddy Bridgewater after just one season and even though the former USC star has disappointed during his career so far, his upside is considerably higher if he makes a better go of things in a different environment.