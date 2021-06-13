Betty Lin-Fisher: Don't let multi-tasking or isolation make you a victim of scams

We've all been busy and in a bit of a fog during this pandemic — trying to manage work, life and, in some cases, schooling from home — that it’s easy to get distracted. That’s exactly what scammers have always counted on: you being busy multi-tasking or just a little distracted as you answer a phone call or look at an email. Then they’ll get you to give them information to avoid the unauthorized charge they’re contacting you about or the sweepstakes that you’ve won, among other tactics.