Another reason for men to work longer — increased longevity

When you’re from Scotland and live in Australia, eventually you get used to dealing with the timezone. You tell your family that you’ll be free at a certain time if they want to chat; you’ll tell your friends not to call at just any hour in case they wake you before work. Sometimes, though, you’ll be phoned unexpectedly during your shift – you check the time difference and it’s 4am back home – by a friend in Glasgow who, unbeknownst to him through a mix of depression and alcohol, hasn’t realised that he’s phoning you at such an inconvenient hour. ‘I didn’t know what else to do,’ he’s muttering repeatedly in an anguished tone, and you can tell that something is wrong but you’re 15,000km from home and what is your purpose here really? You can tell that something is wrong but you can’t help but feel inconvenienced, can’t help but feel frustrated that this is your burden right now.