Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Another reason for men to work longer — increased longevity

By Carla Fried/rate.com
Boston Herald
 9 days ago

If you’ve saved well enough to retire, but can’t quite decide which you’d enjoy more — retiring now or continuing to work — there’s a piece of research that suggests you might live somewhat longer if you keep working. This only applies to men; working longer doesn’t seem to deliver...

www.bostonherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Accounts#Dutch#Tribune News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Longevity
Related
Healthnny360.com

New research shows men who work longer live longer

If you’ve saved well enough to retire, but can’t quite decide which you’d enjoy more — retiring now or continuing to work — there’s a piece of research that suggests you might live somewhat longer if you keep working. This only applies to men; working longer doesn’t seem to deliver...
Women's HealthWoodlands Online& LLC

7 Reasons Why Men and Women React Differently to COVID-19 and the Vaccines

Coronavirus (COVID-19) , Women's Health , Men's Health , Healthy Tips & Resources. The differences in severity and side effects in men’s and women’s experiences with COVID-19 and the vaccines may stem from various factors like genetics, sex hormones, and even sociocultural norms. Let’s dive deeper into the differences. 1....
Manassas, VAWTOP

3 ‘Bs’ that can help men enjoy longer lives

From berries, beans and broccoli to cholesterol, sugar and blood pressure, a Northern Virginia doctor has advice for men that he hopes will help them live longer. June is Men’s Health Month and Dr. Jason Singh, of Kaiser Permanente in Manassas, wants to raise awareness about the need for men to take care of themselves and see their doctors.
Women's Healthswaggermagazine.com

5 Reasons Men Should See the Doctor More Often

People don’t always go to the doctor even though they should, especially men. People should see their doctor as often as possible. The following are five reasons seeing your health care professional often is a good idea. 1. Early Detection. Men should see their doctor more often to catch issues...
Hancock, MIfinlandia.edu

Working remotely, no longer the future – it’s already here!

Over the past year and a half, the number of workers working from home, or even far from their place of employment, known as working remotely or working virtually has become commonplace. While COVID resulted in a revolutionary shift towards employees working remotely, this was a movement that was already occurring at a rapid rate before the pandemic hit. New and improved communication technologies have played a major role in this movement. The result is that companies and individuals have come to realize the benefits of working remotely. It’s quickly moved from involving a fringe group of professionals into the mainstream. Even the employment site monster.com has a special category for employees seeking to work remotely. According to Flexjobs.com, a number of prominent companies are switching to online remote work. These include Facebook, Amazon, Capital One and several others. Kate Lister, President of Global Workplace Analytics, estimates that 25-30% of the workforce will be working from home multiple days of the week by the end of 2021. What are the opportunities and challenges such mobility presents? Let’s look at some of the main ones.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Must-Read Biden Quote on Social Security

Joe Biden has made a number of policy proposals since becoming president. He's also passed some major legislation, including the American Rescue Plan Act, which provided stimulus checks and other relief for Americans struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. One issue he hasn't addressed, though, is Social Security. And it's an...
Public HealthPlainview Daily Herald

Unemployment recipients can no longer claim COVID-19 risks to refuse work

Unemployment benefit recipients can no longer claim the COVID-19 pandemic as reason for refusal of employment. State and federal laws require recipients to actively seek employment. Refusing a suitable offer can result in loss of benefits starting the week of June 26, according to a news release from the Texas Workforce Commission.
Marketstechgig.com

5 Top reasons to work at Accenture

Accenture is hiring IT professionals for several job opportunities that are making experts jump for it and apply. So, here are a few reasons that can help you decide to work at Accenture. Accenture, founded in 1989, is considered one of the top IT companies, that is headquartered in Ireland....
UnemploymentMarietta Times

Study: Work requirements don’t increase employment

New policy research suggests imposing work requirements upon people who receive food stamps can slash benefit rolls by more than 50% without producing much to gain in employment or wages. The National Bureau of Economic Research working paper, authored by five economists, casts doubt on the notion that imposing work...
Career Development & AdviceInfoQ.com

Remote Working Risks Increasing Toxic Cultures

In a study conducted in May 2021 of 133 US companies, 29% of the respondents said that team spirit and working relationships have suffered from working remotely, with 11% leaving or planning to leave because the company culture has become toxic. Toxic cultures result in demotivated and disengaged employees and have a significant negative impact on organizational outcomes.
Mental Healththebrag.com

Men’s Mental Health Week: On the increased importance of communication in these difficult times

When you’re from Scotland and live in Australia, eventually you get used to dealing with the timezone. You tell your family that you’ll be free at a certain time if they want to chat; you’ll tell your friends not to call at just any hour in case they wake you before work. Sometimes, though, you’ll be phoned unexpectedly during your shift – you check the time difference and it’s 4am back home – by a friend in Glasgow who, unbeknownst to him through a mix of depression and alcohol, hasn’t realised that he’s phoning you at such an inconvenient hour. ‘I didn’t know what else to do,’ he’s muttering repeatedly in an anguished tone, and you can tell that something is wrong but you’re 15,000km from home and what is your purpose here really? You can tell that something is wrong but you can’t help but feel inconvenienced, can’t help but feel frustrated that this is your burden right now.
JobsSavingAdvice.com

Should You Work Longer? Here’s How to Decide

You could retire at an early age. In fact, that’s the dream for many people. However, you don’t have to. Should you work longer? Should you work even well after traditional retirement age? There are a lot of factors to take into consideration. Here are some things to think about to help you decide.
Economybiologyreporter.com

Polish bargain with a pensioner trap. Less Pension For Longer Work

The government intends to raise the retirement age, promising higher pensions for workers for longer periods. However, seniors who take advantage of the offer and earn more comprehensive benefits must take into account that due to the Polish deal, they will receive less than people with lower pensions. Polish order...
Businesskoamnewsnow.com

This 1 Move Will Guarantee You Larger Social Security Checks in Retirement

If you’re still worried about Social Security disappearing before you get your cut, you can relax — a little. The program isn’t going to end anytime soon, but its rapidly depleting trust funds cast some doubt on its ability to continue paying out benefits at the current rate. That makes it all the more important to try to maximize your benefits.
Healthlongevity.technology

Tree of Longevity – understanding how supplements work

Pathways? Hallmarks? Biomarkers? Understanding the longevity supplements lingo can help you make better choices for your healthspan. Longevity supplements differ from other ‘generic supplements’ as they do not provide ingredients to the body simply to prevent vitamin deficiencies; instead they provide the body with ingredients that can act on pathways to change the rate at which we age.