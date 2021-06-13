Another reason for men to work longer — increased longevity

Over the past year and a half, the number of workers working from home, or even far from their place of employment, known as working remotely or working virtually has become commonplace. While COVID resulted in a revolutionary shift towards employees working remotely, this was a movement that was already occurring at a rapid rate before the pandemic hit. New and improved communication technologies have played a major role in this movement. The result is that companies and individuals have come to realize the benefits of working remotely. It’s quickly moved from involving a fringe group of professionals into the mainstream. Even the employment site monster.com has a special category for employees seeking to work remotely. According to Flexjobs.com, a number of prominent companies are switching to online remote work. These include Facebook, Amazon, Capital One and several others. Kate Lister, President of Global Workplace Analytics, estimates that 25-30% of the workforce will be working from home multiple days of the week by the end of 2021. What are the opportunities and challenges such mobility presents? Let’s look at some of the main ones.