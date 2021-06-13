OBF: Bruins’ loss gets us one step closer to bad ‘ol days

The officials went way against the Bruins on Monday night. But it was far from Boston’s only problem. Among the topics covered in this Bruins postgame podcast: defensive breakdowns and soft goals by the Bruins’ defense and goaltending; the Islanders’ knack for gaining momentum and getting timely saves; problems among the Bruins’ bottom-9 forward groups; the officiating and Bruce Cassidy’s incendiary comments about it; and what needs to happen for the Bruins to avoid elimination and/or come back to win the series.