OBF: Bruins’ loss gets us one step closer to bad ‘ol days
Turns out “Tuukka Rask” is Finnish for “Charlie Brown.”. Both are loyal, lovable and, unfortunately, often on life’s losing end. They even share the same colors. While Charlie Brown has Lucy perpetually pulling away that dreaded football at the last moment, Keeper of the Cup Phil Pritchard continues to hold Lord Stanley’s silver chalice at arm’s length away from the Bruins goaltender, with some help, of course. (Rask did hoist the cup in 2011 as Tim Thomas’ backup).www.bostonherald.com