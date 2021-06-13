Cancel
Economy

A surge in 'surge pricing'

By The Week Staff
The Week
The Week
 9 days ago
Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. Why contractors' bills are rising "The cost of almost every single item that goes into building a house in the U.S. is soaring," said Marcy Nicholson at Bloomberg​. A number of factors are contributing to the materials crunch, including supply-chain delays and shortages. But the simplest explanation is that "there is just too much demand" from homebuyers. For a 3,031-square-foot home in Boise, Idaho, the price of concrete for the foundation has gone up 104 percent compared with the same-size project two years ago. The lumber costs $104,899, a 262 percent increase. Prices are even rising for basic materials like drywall (26 percent), piping (49 percent), and paint (68 percent). All told, the buyer for the finished home will pay "about $950,000, up 61 percent from 2019."

The Week

The Week

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

