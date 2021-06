An Iowa judge has permanently blocked a state law requiring women to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion. In his order, filed Monday afternoon, District Court Judge Mitchell Turner held that the 2020 law is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced on two grounds: that the legislature violated the "single-subject rule" of the Iowa Constitution when they passed the measure as an amendment to an unrelated bill; and that the law violates a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that protects abortion rights.