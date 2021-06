While the debate on compensating college athletes has raged for decades, BallerTV looks at utilizing NFTs as a method for student athletes to benefit from. BallerTV, a streaming service that provides access to youth sports games, is taking a big step toward bringing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and sports together. While there have been many athletes and teams that have released NFTs this will be the first to offer high school players a chance to earn money via sales. BallerTV will offer HS athletes the ability to monetize their likeness by selling NFTs.