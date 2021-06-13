Cancel
Delhi Unencumber 3.0: CM Kejriwal’s large announcement – Lodge-restaurants will open from the next day, buses will run, strictness will proceed

By Kim Diaz
 10 days ago

Delhi Unencumber 3.0: Amidst the reducing circumstances of corona, extra exemption has been given on Monday from the lockdown in Delhi. After the continued lockdown for the ultimate one and a part months, now the method of unlocking Delhi has began in a phased way. First, manufacturing unit and development paintings was once allowed in Unencumber-1, permission was once given to run Metro in Unencumber-2 and these days, in a press convention, Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal introduced more than a few exemptions in Unencumber-3. has carried out. Additionally Learn – Delhi Lockdown-Unencumber: Lodge-restaurants will open in Delhi from Monday? CM Kejriwal will make a large announcement of Unencumber 3.0.

Arvind Kejriwal
Lockdown-Unencumber In India: UP-Bihar used to be unlocked from as of late, then the group accumulated, know the place the lockdown higher?

Lockdown-Unencumber In India: The second one wave of corona an infection within the nation is now slowing down. New circumstances of corona also are lowering on a daily basis and the selection of deaths could also be declining. In view of this, restrictions like lockdown and corona curfew were at ease in more than a few states of the rustic. Already some states have were given exemption of corona lockdown, whilst from as of late lockdown and corona curfew were abolished in all districts of UP, Bihar. Whilst the metro has began working in Lucknow, there’s numerous crowd at the roads of Bihar. However at the side of this, the lockdown has additionally been higher in lots of states of the rustic. Additionally Learn – UP Unencumber/Lockdown Replace: Lucknow Metro began working from as of late, the marketplace has returned to its glory.
Delhi polling stations now vaccination centers, people happy: CM Kejriwal • ALi2DAY

Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday highlighted the recently launched “Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination” campaign in the national capital and said it had been launched to encourage more people to participate in the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). ). The Prime Minister visited such a vaccination center on this day and noted that people were very happy that they can now get a vaccine dose near their place of residence, where they vote. The campaign focuses on convenience, as online booking is not a hassle and front desk workers come to people’s homes for the vaccination, he said.
Delhi unlock: CM Arvind Kejriwal removes odd-even criteria for markets, allows restaurants to open with 50% capacity | India News

New Delhi: As part of reopening the national capital in a phased-manner, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (June 13, 2021) allowed more relaxations. According to the new directions, all the markets can now re-open without following the odd-even criteria from 5 AM on Monday (June 14). Restaurants will also be allowed to open at 50% seating capacity.
Delhi unlock 3.0: All shops in markets, restaurants open today

Jun. 14—With Covid-19 numbers in Delhi dropping to a three-month low, all market activities have been allowed from Monday, but with certain restrictions as part of the phased unlock plan of the Delhi government. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that all activities will be allowed in the...
Delhi CM slams Centre after Ravi Prasad’s remark on doorstep ration delivery scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the Central government after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed a press conference over the doorstep ration delivery scheme. Responding to Ravi Shankar Prasad’s statement, Arvind Kejriwal said that the “Centre must work together with states.”. Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that...
Delhi unlock: Odd-even system ends; all shops can open from Monday

Delhi : The odd-even system in the markets and malls of the national capital will end and all shops will be allowed to open simultaneously from tomorrow, announced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday. Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said, “After 5 am tomorrow, all activities will...
Kerala CM announces 100-day action plan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 12 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government on Friday announced a 100-day action plan to advance the achievements of health, education and social security amid the COVID-19. The plan will be implemented from June 11 to September 19. "Economic stimulus and job creation schemes...
Threat of third COVID-19 wave looms: AIIMS nurses union urges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to provide vaccines for healthcare workers’ family members | India News

New Delhi: AIIMS Nurses Union has requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers’ family members, belonging to the age group 18 to 45 years, on a priority basis. In a letter to the Delhi CM, nurses union’s president Harish Kumar Kajla and general secretary...
Delhi Unencumber Information: From the next day to come, bars, eating places, parks, gardens, golfing golf equipment will open in Delhi at 50 p.c capability

Unencumber the following section within the nation’s capital Delhi (Delhi Lockdown Unencumber) Within the procedure, parks, gardens, golfing golf equipment will open from the next day to come i.e. from Monday. In Delhi, from the next day to come, shoppers will probably be in a position to take a seat within the eating place, devour food and drinks alcohol within the bar from 12 midday to ten pm. in Delhi COVID The easing of restrictions has been prolonged until 5 am on June 28. Eating places and Bars I can get started with 50% seating capability. Shoppers are allowed to take a seat in eating places from 8 am to ten pm and in bars from 12 midday to ten pm. Additionally Learn – COVID19 Circumstances Updates: After 81 days, new instances of corona are underneath 60 thousand, 1576 deaths in 24 hours.
Delhi govt launches one-year diploma course in Meditation

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a one-year diploma course in 'Meditation and Yoga Sciences', in which around 450 candidates have enrolled themselves. Addressing the press conference, Kejriwal said, "Delhi government is launching a one-year diploma course in 'Meditation and Yoga Sciences'...
Delhi unlock: Bars, parks allowed to open from Monday

New Delhi: Giving further relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions in the national capital, the Delhi Government on Sunday allowed bars to operate with 50 per cent and also permitted the reopening of public parks, gardens and golf clubs. According to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), restaurants...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar

Arvind Kejriwal Amritsar Visit: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday offered prayers at Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar. Arvind Kejriwal arrived at Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar during his day-long visit to Punjab. Delhi CM, who arrived in Amritsar for a day-long visit, faced protests...
Ex-IPS Kunwar Vijay Pratap joins AAP in Punjab in presence of Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections 2022, former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar. After the induction of the former IPS officer in AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, in Amritsar, said that “Kunwar Vijay...
Delhi unlock: Salons, weekly markets likely to reopen from next week

New Delhi, June 12: With the Covid situation improving in Delhi, authorities are expected to give more relaxations and allow reopening of salons and weekly markets from next week, sources claimed on Saturday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week announced reopening of markets, malls and Delhi Metro services among...
AP CM YS Jagan meets Union Ministers in Delhi

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit, is taking part in a series of meetings with Union Ministers.
Pilot Camp Provided 3 Ministerial Posts, Different High Positions in Rajasthan After Former Dy CM’s Weekend Journey to Delhi – NEWPAPER24

Rajasthan’s former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has been supplied three ministerial posts, sources stated on Wednesday. The event comes after Pilot’s weekend trip to Delhi that was reportedly triggered by talks of Rajasthan cupboard reshuffle to accommodate the Congress chief’s candidates. In line with sources, the previous PCC chief...