Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA put rubbish publicly at the contractor by means of sitting at the street, video viral
A Shiv Sena MLA in Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai (Shiv Sena MLA ) A contractor brazenly broke the entire prison limits (contractor) misbehaved with. Mumbai’s Chandivali (Chandivali) MLA from Dilip Lande (Dilip Lande) He made him sit down brazenly within the water that had accrued at the street and were given the employees to throw rubbish on him. This video of this act of Shiv Sena MLA went viral. On the similar time, BJP has focused BMC and Shiv Sena. Additionally Learn – Central Cupboard Growth: Arrangements for reshuffle within the Union Cupboard! Scindia, who left Congress, would possibly get ministerial put up.thenewstrace.com