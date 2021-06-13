Central Cupboard Enlargement: Arrangements for reshuffle within the Union Cupboard! Scindia, who left Congress, would possibly get ministerial publish

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Sunday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to come to terms with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the former alliance partner BJP for the benefit of the party. — In his letter to Thackeray, Sarnaik wrote, "We believe in you and your leadership. But, Congress and NCP are trying to weaken our party. NCP and Congress want their own Chief Minister. Congress wants to contest alone while NCP is trying to break away leaders from Shiv Sena. I believe that it will be better if you get close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If we (Shiv Sena and BJP) come together once again, it will be beneficial to the party and workers."