THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reacted to KPCC president K Sudhakaran's statement that he was trampled while studying at Brennen College. The CM said that what Sudhakaran said was only a part of his dream. — "Sudhakaran must have wished to attack Pinarayi Vijayan. However, such a thing never happened. He may have had a hostile attitude towards me. After all, he was a student then and not the Sudhakaran we see today. He might have dreamt of trampling me. Several others too may have had wished to attack me but none of them were able to do it. There were people stronger than Sudhakaran and I've reached here by working through them," the CM said.