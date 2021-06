Marcus Bagley, Texas Basketball (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) It feels like the action for new Texas basketball head coach Chris Beard in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason is starting to wind down a good bit. But that was bound to happen in the summer months given the frantic pace at which Texas had to get some pickups to a thin roster, at the time, out of the transfer portal. The good news is that Beard had a lot of success in the transfer portal so far this offseason.