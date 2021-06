The group of death's biggest fixture is also one of its first: France vs Germany kicks off at 8pm BST tomorrow at Euro 2020. The game takes place at the Allianz Arena in Munich giving Germany a big home advantage but will that be enough against the class of the tournament favourites, France? The game is free to watch in HD on ITV and the ITV Hub online. Make sure you know how to watch a France vs Germany live stream wherever you are in the world.