Lalach Internet Sequence (2021) Goals Movies: Forged, Team, Unencumber Date, Roles, Actual Names

It is somber Crime Mystery spanning over 20 years, set against the backdrop of a rural town left behind by industrialization and which has not seen a drop of rain in nearly a year. The story follows Federal Agent Aaron Falk (Bana), who returns to his dusty hometown of Kiewarra to attend the funeral of his childhood friend Luke (Martin Dingle-Wall: Happy Hunting 2017, Eden series). It seems that Luke has killed his wife, young son, and himself in a horrific tragedy that shocks the already battered town, leaving only his baby daughter alive. But as we quickly learn, this tragedy may not be what it seems. Compounding this is the second mystery; Aaron and his father left town 20 years ago amid harassment when he was blamed for the death of his childhood friend, Ellie. The town has not forgotten, and Aaron is harassed constantly on his visit.