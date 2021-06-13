Final Results: Leogang World Cup XC 2021

After the longest-ever off season for the world’s fastest downhillers, it’s finally game time for the first stop of the 2021 UCI DH World Cup. With over a year between races, riders are chomping at the bit to get after it in Leogang, Austria. Normally a track that most racers would consider “mellow” – due to its smooth sections, big berms, and high speeds – the track has been reduced to a muddy mess that’s challenging even the best with line choice and making it through the muck to clear some of the big gaps. As Brendan Fairclough puts it, “it’s a war out there.” If you’re wondering what it’s been like ripping this track, check out the course preview POV from Thibaut Daprela.