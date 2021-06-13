Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Game 4 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the once again Phoenix Suns at the Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 20:00 ET in Game 4 of this Western Semifinal between the 2nd and 4th best squads of the conference. The Suns did not slow down at all after winning the first couple of games at home and managed to win Game 3 in Denver by 14 points. They now have a commanding and potentially series-ending 3-0 lead, as no team has come back from that. The Nuggets will be looking to bounced back tonight at home and avoid getting swept.