The Chicago Sky (4-7) travel to Target Center on Tuesday where they'll take on the Minnesota Lynx (4-5). The Chicago Sky stepped onto the hardwood against the Indiana Fever and earned the victory with a final of 83-79 in their last contest. Chicago wrapped up the game with a 42.9% FG percentage (27 of 63) and converted 8 of their 18 three-point attempts. From the charity stripe, the Sky made 21 of 25 attempts for a percentage of 84.0%. Concerning grabbing rebounds, they compiled 27 with 5 of them being on the offensive end. They also doled out 16 assists for this contest while forcing the other team into 17 turnovers and earning 7 steals. In regard to defending, Chicago allowed 48.4% from the floor on 30 of 62 shooting. Indiana recorded 10 dimes and had 10 steals in the game. On top of that, Indiana totaled 31 boards (10 offensive, 21 defensive) and added 5 blocks. Indiana finished shooting 68.2% when shooting free throws by converting 15 of 22 tries. They converted 4 of 11 attempts from distance.