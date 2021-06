Home advantage at the European Championship may not count for much when Hungary faces a Portugal team with scoring talent and one particular player looking to make history. Cristiano Ronaldo needs six more goals to become the all-time leading scorer for a men’s national team. Ronaldo could indeed break Iran striker Ali Daei’s record of 109 goals if the defending champions go far at Euro 2020. And he’ll get his first chance to add to his total on Tuesday against the Hungarians at the Puskas Arena. But Portugal isn’t only about Ronaldo. The team has more scoring threats in Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota.