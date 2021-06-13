Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 4 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting once again the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 13:00 ET in Game 4 of this Eastern semifinal between the second and third best teams of the conference. The Bucks bounced back in Game 3 at home and by playing spectacular defense, they managed to win and cut the Nets' lead to 2-1 wins. They have a chance to tie the series today at home and avoid a potentially disastrous third victory by their opponents.