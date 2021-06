After rescue attempts that crossed literal time and space, Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) was reunited with the rest of the Legends in the latest episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, but it wasn't just a simple matter of Sara getting off the far-flung planet where she was being held. Sara discovered that she, as she is now, is actually a clone of her original self who died after being attacked by the Amelia Earhart/alien hybrid and was herself merged with an alien as part of Bishop's plan for humanity. While that's a pretty big shift for Sara, now that she's back on the Waverider she's ready to get back to work, and that means heading back to the Wild West in a new preview for "Stressed Western", the upcoming eighth episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season.