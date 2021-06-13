Mayor's View: Celebrating Flag Day and Juneteenth in Freeport
Monday is National Flag Day in the United States. The holiday commemorates the date in 1777 when the United States approved the design for its first national flag. Many Americans celebrate Flag Day by displaying the red, white and blue in front of their homes and businesses. Thank you to the street crew for displaying the U.S. flags in the downtown and to the Freeport Park District for lining their boulevard with Ole Glory.