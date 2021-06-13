A Fiesta catharsis? Ready or not, the long-awaited citywide celebration is nearly here

Sign up for The Daily Reach, and get all the news that’s fit for your inbox. San Antonio is pining for a post-pandemic catharsis, and Fiesta is poised to deliver. Even a postponed, summertime, scaled-down, socially-distanced version of the annual citywide celebration June 17-27 should offer an emotional release for residents, according to Sean Vina, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of the Incarnate Word and native San Antonian.