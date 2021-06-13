Cancel
San Antonio, TX

A Fiesta catharsis? Ready or not, the long-awaited citywide celebration is nearly here

By Nicholas Frank
San Antonio Report
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sign up for The Daily Reach, and get all the news that’s fit for your inbox. San Antonio is pining for a post-pandemic catharsis, and Fiesta is poised to deliver. Even a postponed, summertime, scaled-down, socially-distanced version of the annual citywide celebration June 17-27 should offer an emotional release for residents, according to Sean Vina, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of the Incarnate Word and native San Antonian.

sanantonioreport.org
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org
