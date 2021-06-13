Smyrna Art and Story Fest Brings Community to Depot District
On a recent clear and balmy night, art lovers showed up for the Smyrna Depot District Art and Story Fest. Artists in three categories showcased their talent on Saturday, June 5, representing youth, veterans and adults. They varied in ages from high school students to those who have been creating art for 60 years. And the event began on Friday night with a Poetry Slam at Carpe Café. The event was coordinated by the Smyrna, Tennessee Arts and Culture Committee in coordination with Carpe Artista.rutherfordsource.com