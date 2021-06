HARRISBURG – A bill has been introduced that would let PA voters decide how best to secure elections. Senate Bill 735 would allow voters to decide if the PA Constitution should be amended to require identification each time a voter casts their ballot. Blair County Sen. Judy Ward said she introduced the measure after many Pennsylvanians have asked her why when you need identification to pick up a prescription, purchase alcohol and tobacco, going to a doctor, and rent a hotel room, why you should not have to show your identification when you cast a ballot. Because the Ward measure must be passed in two consecutive legislative sessions, the amendment could not reach voters for consideration before May of 2023. An identical measure has been introduced in the state House. Senate Bill 735 is now before the Senate State Government Committee.