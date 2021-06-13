Cancel
Middle East

A momentous day for Israel's Arabs

By Afif Abu Much
YNET News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarring a last-minute surprise, Yamina leader Naftali Bennett will on Sunday afternoon, be sworn in as Israel's new prime minister. But the truly historical event of the day will be the participation of an Arab political party in the new coalition, and its place as part of the country's leadership.

